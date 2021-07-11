Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.53 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

