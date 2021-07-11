Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $643,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.35 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.