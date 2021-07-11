Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4,764.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 755.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 146,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 128,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,944,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,732,000 after purchasing an additional 685,975 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 311,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.