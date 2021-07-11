Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49. Masco has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

