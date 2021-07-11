Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Marriott International by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

