Mark William Lowdell Sells 5,850 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INMB stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.