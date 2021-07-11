Mark William Lowdell Sells 5,850 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
INMB stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
