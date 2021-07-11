Mark T. Haley Purchases 1,550 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) SVP Mark T. Haley bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $12,725.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASG opened at $8.61 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

