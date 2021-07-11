MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $45.78

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.78, but opened at $47.71. MarineMax shares last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 2,843 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

