MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $972,230.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and $972,230.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00114576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00161834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.91 or 1.00080607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.47 or 0.00946759 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol's official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol's official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol's official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

