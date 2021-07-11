Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 163.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

