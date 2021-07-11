Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

