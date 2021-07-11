Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $71,410.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $71,410.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,214,540 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.