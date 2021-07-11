LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

