LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.47.

LPSN opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.