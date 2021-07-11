Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.29. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

LFUS stock opened at $252.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

