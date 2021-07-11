Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.