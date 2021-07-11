Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €258.71 ($304.36).

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at €246.70 ($290.24) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €243.64. Linde has a 52 week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52 week high of €250.65 ($294.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.