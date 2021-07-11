Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on July 26th

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 111.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $114.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

