Liberum Capital Raises Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target to GBX 210

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

PMI stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.72 million and a P/E ratio of 36.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.96. Premier Miton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

