Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives $13.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $13.89. 234,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.