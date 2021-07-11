Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 411,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 970,186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.