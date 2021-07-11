Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE LEA traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.03. 332,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,689. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a one year low of $102.79 and a one year high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

