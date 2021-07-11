Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $269.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion and a PE ratio of -70.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,819 shares of company stock worth $177,580,944. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

