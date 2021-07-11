Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDY opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

