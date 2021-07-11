Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,318.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $117.84 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 918,100 shares valued at $103,305,104. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.