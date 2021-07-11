Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

