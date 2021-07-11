Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,400 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.