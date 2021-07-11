Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $71.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NYSE:LPI opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

