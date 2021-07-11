Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.98

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.98 and last traded at $107.98, with a volume of 3829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,524,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,534,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,716,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $74,646,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.