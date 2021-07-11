Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $612.85. 837,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,231. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

