Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

KYMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,029 shares of company stock worth $5,054,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

