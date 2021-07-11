Kuke Music Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music’s (NYSE:KUKE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Kuke Music had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NYSE:KUKE opened at $5.37 on Friday. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

