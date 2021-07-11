K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €8.20 ($9.65) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.74 ($11.46).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.41 ($14.60) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.09. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €12.60 ($14.82). The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

