KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KNBE traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 477,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,542. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

