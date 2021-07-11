KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.76. The company had a trading volume of 726,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

