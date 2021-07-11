Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

