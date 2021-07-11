Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €72.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

KGX stock opened at €92.26 ($108.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.00. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

