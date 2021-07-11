Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 29,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,110,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.