Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.85. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 33,080 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Key Tronic by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.