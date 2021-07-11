Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Acquires New Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,443,000. West Fraser Timber makes up 2.6% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $133,157,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $90,320,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of WFG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.08. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

