Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.53

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and traded as low as $32.00. Kenon shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 16,402 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.53.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $134,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

