Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $119.70 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

