Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies in the first quarter worth $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $34.28 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

