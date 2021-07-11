Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $33.19 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,826 shares of company stock worth $9,606,959 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

