Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

