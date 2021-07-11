Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,788 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 56.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

