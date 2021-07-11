Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $71.02 on Thursday. Kemper has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

