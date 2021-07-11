Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of K traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

