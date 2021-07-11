Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

