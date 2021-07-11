Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 115.1% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

